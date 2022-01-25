Rojadirecta creators to go on trial in Spain over piracy

MADRID (AP)The creators and administrators of the website Rojadirecta will go on trial over piracy allegations for providing illegal links to Spanish league matches, the league said Tuesday.

The league and broadcaster Mediapro have asked for prison sentences of up to six years for those involved. Prosecutors seek a prison sentence of up to four years. Bail will be set at 4 million euros ($4.5 million).

A Spanish court will set a date for the trial on charges of a breach of intellectual property.

Prosecutors said those being accused gained significant benefits through advertising sales on the sites that offered the illegal links. They say those accused also benefitted from commissions for redirecting traffic to betting sites.

The legal process against Rojadirecta began in 2015. The site’s creator was detained a year later and set free on condition he reported to court every month.

The league last month had another favorable ruling in its longstanding anti-piracy fight when a court ordered internet providers to block sites providing illegal links to matches.

