ALBANY, N.Y. (AP)Colby Rogers had 26 points as Siena beat Monmouth 70-59 on Sunday.

Nick Hopkins had 12 points for Siena (15-11, 12-6 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Anthony Gaines added 12 points and seven rebounds. Jackson Stormo had 12 points and seven rebounds.

Walker Miller had 15 points for the Hawks (18-11, 10-8). Shavar Reynolds Jr. added 12 points. Nikkei Rutty had 11 rebounds.

The Saints leveled the season series against the Hawks. Monmouth defeated Siena 71-59 last Tuesday.

