Rogers scores 23 to lead UMBC past W. Carolina 91-75

FARMVILLE, Va. (AP)Darnell Rogers matched his career high with 23 points and UMBC beat Western Carolina 91-75 on Friday night.

Keondre Kennedy had 15 points, seven rebounds and six assists for UMBC (2-1) and Yaw Obeng-Mensah scored 13 with seven rebounds.

Marvin Price had 15 points for the Catamounts (1-3). Nick Robinson scored 12 with seven rebound and Travion McCray scored 11.

