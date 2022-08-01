SAN DIEGO (AP)The Colorado Rockies placed outfielder Kris Bryant on the 10-day injured list on Monday with plantar fasciitis in his left foot.

It’s the third trip to the IL for Bryant, who signed a $182 million, seven-year contract with the Rockies in March. He missed 18 games from April 26-May 20 with back soreness and 32 games from May 23-June 26 with a lower back strain.

Bryant, 30, who starred with the Chicago Cubs from 2015 until being traded to San Francisco on July 30, 2021, is hitting .306 in 42 games, with five homers and 14 RBIs.

He slashed .330/.398/.567 in the 25 games after coming off his second IL stint, with five homers, eight doubles and 10 RBIs.

To take his spot on the roster, the Rockies recalled infielder Alan Trejo from Triple-A Albuquerque.

—

