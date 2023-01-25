BOILING SPRINGS, N.C. (AP)Caleb Robinson scored 22 points to help Gardner-Webb defeat South Carolina Upstate 78-66 on Wednesday night.

Robinson shot 6 of 9 from the field and 9 for 9 from the line for the Runnin’ Bulldogs (10-11, 5-4 Big South Conference). DQ Nicholas scored 20 points and added six assists and three steals. Julien Soumaoro shot 5 for 7, including 4 for 6 from beyond the arc to finish with 14 points.

The Spartans (9-11, 4-5) were led in scoring by Justin Bailey, who finished with 17 points. Jordan Gainey added 12 points and three steals for South Carolina Upstate. Mysta Goodloe also recorded 10 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.