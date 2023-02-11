HAMPTON, Va. (AP)Pat Robinson III scored 30 points as Charleston beat Hampton 83-70 on Saturday night.

Robinson had five rebounds for the Cougars (24-3, 12-2 Colonial Athletic Association). Ryan Larson scored 15 of his 17 points in the second half while shooting 7 for 12, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc, and added six assists. Ben Burnham was 5 of 10 shooting, including 1 for 3 from distance, and went 2 for 3 from the line to finish with 13 points.

Jordan Nesbitt finished with 20 points, eight rebounds and two steals for the Pirates (6-20, 3-10). Russell Dean added 17 points and seven assists for Hampton. Marquis Godwin also had 12 points.

Led by 25 first-half points from Robinson, Charleston carried a 43-41 lead into the break.

NEXT UP

Both teams play on Monday. Charleston (SC) hosts Northeastern while Hampton travels to play Elon.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.