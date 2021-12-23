Robinson scores 22 to lift Fresno State over Weber State

OGDEN, Utah (AP)Orlando Robinson had 22 points as Fresno State easily defeated Weber State 69-43 on Thursday night.

Anthony Holland had 10 points for Fresno State (10-3). Isaiah Hill added six assists and Leo Colimerio had eight rebounds.

Fresno State dominated the first half and led 44-18 at halftime.

Jamison Overton had 12 points for the Wildcats (9-4). Koby McEwen added 10 points and eight rebounds, and Dillon Jones had 10 rebounds.

