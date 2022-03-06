ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP)Jason Robertson had his second hat trick in as many games and the Dallas Stars beat the Minnesota Wild 6-3 on Sunday.

Robertson is up to 29 goals on the season, seven of which have come in the last three games. He’s also the first player to record back-to-back hat tricks since Washington’s Alex Ovechkin on Jan. 16 and 18, 2020.

Joe Pavelski and Jamie Benn also scored for Dallas, and Riley Tufte added his first NHL goal. Jake Oettenger had 32 saves.

For Minnesota, Kirill Kaprizov scored twice and Nico Sturm added a goal. Kaapo Kahkonen gave up four goals on 21 shots before being pulled midway through the second period. He was replaced by Cam Talbot, who stopped all three shots he faced.

The Stars have won four in a row and seven of their last nine. The Wild have lost eight of their last 10 games and are tied with Dallas for third place in the Central Division.

LIGHTNING 6, BLACKHAWKS 3

CHICAGO (AP) – Victor Hedman scored twice, Mikhail Sergachev had a goal and two assists and Tampa Bay beat Chicago.

The two-time defending Stanley Cup champions came from behind with a five-goal outburst over seven minutes bridging the second and third periods. Hedman, Corey Perry and Sergachev scored Tampa Bay’s last three goals in a 32-second span in the third.

Cal Foote and Taylor Raddysh also scored for Tampa Bay. Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 24 shots and picked up his league-leading 30th victory of the season.

Dylan Strome, Patrick Kane and Alex DeBrincat scored for Chicago. Marc-Andre Fleury made 26 saves.

GOLDEN KNIGHTS 2, SENATORS 1

LAS VEGAS (AP) – Jack Eichel scored a power-play goal with 5.2 seconds remaining to give Vegas the win over Ottawa.

Jonathan Marchessault also scored for the Golden Knights, and Robin Lehner made 39 saves.

Brady Tkachuk scored the lone goal for Ottawa, and Anton Forsberg made 40 saves.

HURRICANES 3, KRAKEN 2

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) – Martin Necas scored with 9:38 remaining to give Carolina its first lead of the game in a win over Seattle.

Nino Niederreiter and Tevuo Teravainen scored second-period goals on power plays for the Hurricanes, who stretched their home-ice points streak to 11 games. Antti Raanta made 28 saves.

Alex Wennberg and Calle Jarnkrok scored for the Kraken, who have lost on back-to-back nights to begin a five-game road trip. Phillipp Grubauer stopped 30 shots, but lost his eighth straight (0-7-1).

RANGERS 4, JETS 1

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) – Chris Kreider scored twice and New York beat Winnipeg.

Mike Zibanejad and Barclay Goodrow also scored for the Rangers, and Artemi Panarin and Jacob Trouba each had two assists. Igor Shesterkin stopped 45 shots.

Nikolaj Ehlers scored for Winnipeg, and Connor Hellebuyck finished with 18 saves.

Kreider’s second goal of the night tied him with Edmonton’s Leon Draisaitl for second in the NHL in scoring, one behind Toronto’s Auston Matthews.

DEVILS 3, BLUES 2, OT

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) – Dougie Hamilton scored in overtime, rookie Nico Daws made 19 saves and New Jersey edged St. Louis after blowing a 2-0 lead in the third period.

Hamilton scored his ninth goal of the season at the 1:12 of the extra session with a high shot to beat Ville Husso. Pavel Zacha and Jack Hughes assisted on the winning goal.

The Devils snapped a two-game losing streak, while the Blues lost their third straight New York-area game this week, having also fallen to the Rangers and Islanders.

New Jersey led 2-0 on goals by Ty Smith and Dawson Mercer heading into the third, but St. Louis knotted the score when Torey Krug and Jordan Kyrou scored less than four minutes apart early in the period.

The Blues are still 6-2-2 in their past 10 games. Husso made 30 saves in defeat and is 10-2-2 since the start of 2022.

DUCKS 3, SHARKS 2, OT

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) – Rickard Rakell scored 14 seconds into overtime, and Anaheim beat San Jose for its second win over the Sharks during a six-game homestand.

Adam Henrique had a goal and an assist, while Anthony Stolarz made 20 saves in Anaheim’s fourth victory in 11 games.

Marc-Edouard Vlasic ended his 76-game goal drought and Logan Couture also scored for the Sharks, who have lost 11 of 13. Zach Sawchenko stopped 33 shots for San Jose.

KINGS 3, SABRES 0

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) – Andreas Athanasiou scored twice, including the 100th of his career, Cal Petersen stopped 19 shots and Los Angeles defeated Buffalo.

After Athanasiou opening the scoring with 3:05 left in the second period, he and Dustin Brown sealed the win by scoring into an empty net in the final minute. Petersen earned his second shutout of the season and fourth of his career.

Los Angeles, which rallied from a 3-1 third-period deficit for a 4-3 overtime win at Columbus on Friday, has won seven of nine and improved to 10-1-2 over its past 13 road games. At 31-19-7, the Kings have the most victories through 57 games since 2015-16, when they were 33-20-4.

Buffalo’s injury list grew lengthier when top-line forward Alex Tuch did not return after crashing head-first into the post during a short-handed rush with 8:55 remaining.

