MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP)Jackson Last and Josh Corbin scored 16 points each to help Robert Morris defeat Milwaukee 80-60 on Saturday night.

Last had six rebounds and three steals for the Colonials (14-15, 9-9 Horizon League). Corbin shot 6 of 10 (3 for 7 from distance). Kahliel Spear shot 4 for 8 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 5 of 6 from the free throw line to finish with 14 points, while adding 11 rebounds, three steals, and three blocks.

The Panthers (18-10, 12-6) were led by Elijah Jamison, who recorded 13 points. BJ Freeman added 11 points, two steals and two blocks for Milwaukee. Ahmad Rand also had 11 points and three blocks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.