MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP)Enoch Cheeks scored 24 points as Robert Morris beat Purdue Fort Wayne 75-70 on Thursday night.

Cheeks added five rebounds, six assists, and four steals for the Colonials (7-7, 2-1 Horizona League). Kahliel Spear scored 10 points and added six rebounds and three blocks. Jackson Last was 3 of 7 shooting (3 for 5 from distance) to finish with nine points.

The Mastodons (9-5, 1-2) were led by Jarred Godfrey, who posted 20 points and five assists. Bobby Planutis added 15 points and nine rebounds for Purdue Fort Wayne. In addition, Quinton Morton-Robertson finished with 13 points and two steals. The Mastodons broke a five-game winning streak with the loss.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Saturday. Robert Morris hosts Cleveland State while Purdue Fort Wayne visits Youngstown State.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.