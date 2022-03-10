ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP)Jacob Rigoni totaled 16 points and eight rebounds as 11th-seeded Quinnipiac stunned No. 3 seed Siena 77-71 in the quarterfinals of the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference tournament on Thursday night.

Rigoni made 4 of 6 shots from 3-point range for the Bobcats (14-16). Matt Balanc had 15 points and Dezi Jones scored 11. Kevin Marfo snagged 11 rebounds.

Javian McCollum had 16 points for the Saints (15-14). Colby Rogers added 14 points and Jackson Stormo scored 12.

Quinnipiac advances to play No. 2 seed Saint Peter’s in the semifinals on Friday.

