OAKLAND, Calif. (AP)Right-hander Trevor May and the Oakland Athletics have finalized a $7 million, one-year contract.

May gets a $1 million signing bonus, payable next November, and a $6 million salary next season. He can earn $500,000 in performance bonuses as part of the agreement announced Friday: $125,000 each for 35, 40, 45 and 50 games finished.

If he is traded, he would get a one-time $100,000 assignment bonus from the receiving team.

May 33, was 2-0 with one save and a 5.04 ERA in 26 relief appearances with the New York Mets last season.. He was sidelined between May 2 and Aug, 3 by an inflamed right triceps.

May pitched 2 1/3 hitless innings in the wild card series against San Diego.

He is 32-24 with a 435 ERA in 26 starts and 283 relief appearances over eight seasons with Minnesota (2014-16, 2018-20) and the Mets (2021-22). May missed 2017 while recovering from Tommy John surgery.

He can earn $100,000 for World Series MVP, $50,000 for League Championship Series MVP and $50,000 for a Gold Glove. He would get $100,000 for MVP, $75,000 for second in the voting and $50,000 for third.

To open a spot on the 40-man roster, Oakland designated outfielder Cody Thomas for assignment.

