LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J. (AP)Dwight Murray Jr. had 17 points in Rider’s 87-50 victory over College of New Jersey on Saturday night.

Murray added five rebounds for the Broncs (1-1). Allen Powell added 14 points while going 6 of 8 (2 for 4 from distance), and he also had four steals. Tariq Ingraham recorded 10 points and finished 5 of 9 from the floor.

Danny Bodine led the way for the Lions (0-1) with 15 points and six rebounds. Jim Clemente and Pat Higgins each finished with nine points.

