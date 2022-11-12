NEWARK, Del. (AP)Jake Larson, Richmond’s long placekicker, booted a 39-yard field goal with four seconds left and Richmond recovered a fumble for a touchdown on the ensuing kickoff for a 21-13 win over Delaware on Saturday in a battle of ranked FCS teams.

The Spiders went 71 yards in 10 plays after the Blue Hens gave up the ball on downs at the Richmond 7. Reece Udinski was 5 of 6 on the drive, including a 45-yard completion on fourth-and-4 that put the ball at the Delaware 25. A spike, a 3-yard run and a spike set up Larson.

It was the third field goal for Larson, who connected on a 46-yarder in the first half and a 48-yarder earlier in the fourth quarter, and kept the Spiders (8-2, 6-1 Colonial Athletic Association) tied for the league lead with a showdown with William & Mary next week.

Andrew Lopez, the short kicker, kicked a 33-yard field goal in the first half and a 29-yarder in the third quarter for the Spiders.

Larson entered the game 5 of 10 on field goals, 3 of 8 from 40-49 yards. Lopez was 7 of 8, 1 of 2 from long range. Both were 2 of 2 from 30-39 yards. They also share kickoff duties but Larson leads in touchbacks 11-3 before Saturday.

Udinski was 28 of 42 for 301 yards.

Delaware quarterback Nolan Henderson, who threw for 196 yards, scored on a 2-yard run in the opening seconds of the fourth quarter and then Marcus Yarns scored from 36-yards out on the next possession for a 13-12 lead but a two-point conversion failed.

Richmond, No. 12 in the FCS Coaches Poll, is tied for first with No. 8 William & Mary and No. 21 New Hampshire. The regular season wraps up on Saturday when William & Mary plays at Richmond and New Hampshire visits Maine.

