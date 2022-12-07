BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (AP)Tucker Richardson scored 22 points as Colgate beat Binghamton 81-62 on Wednesday night.

Richardson added four steals for the Raiders (6-5). Keegan Records scored 16 points while shooting 6 of 8 from the field and 4 for 5 from the line, and added five rebounds. Braeden Smith finished 5 of 7 from the field to finish with 12 points.

Miles Gibson led the way for the Bearcats (3-6) with 15 points. John McGriff added 11 points for Binghamton. In addition, Jacob Falko had nine points.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.