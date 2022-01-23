Richardson, Oregon beat Washington 84-56, win 5th straight

EUGENE, Ore. (AP)Will Richardson scored 21 points as Oregon won its sixth straight game with a 84-56 victory over Washington on Sunday night.

Jacob Young and Quincy Guerrier each added 12 points as the Ducks (12-6) moved up to fourth place in the Pac-12 at 5-2. Franck Kepnang and De’Vion Harmon each scored nine points for Oregon.

Terrell Brown Jr. scored 14 points and Emmitt Matthews Jr. added 12 points to pace the Huskies (9-8, 4-3).

Oregon shot 65.5% from the field in the first half, including 8 for 12 from 3-point range, to take a 48-13 lead at the break.

”We knew that was a good Washington team that had won four of its last five so we had a sense of urgency,” Guerrier said. ”We played really well on defense in the first half… Sharing the ball is a major key to be successful against their zone so we were sharing the ball and ready to shoot it.”

Oregon took a 13-4 lead on a 3-pointer by Richardson before Nate Roberts scored for Washington.

The Ducks followed with 11 straight points, including two dunks from Kepnang, to take a 24-6 lead midway through the first half.

After Daejon Davis made two free throws for Washington, Oregon answered with 16 straight points beginning with a 3-pointer from Eric Williams Jr. Richardson added a jumper and a 3-pointer before Guerrier made a 3-pointer to push the Ducks ahead 37-8.

”We were ready to play,” Oregon coach Dana Altman said ”I thought in the first half, our defensive activity was really good. We forced a lot of turnovers.”

Oregon finished 32 for 59 from the field, 9 of 18 from behind the arc. The Ducks had 16 assists while forcing Washington into 23 turnovers.

”It was one of those nights,” Altman said. ”We had a good first half, 8-for-12 on 3-pointers, so things were clicking for us especially in the first half.”

BIG PICTURE

Washington: UW coach Mike Hopkins missed his second straight game due to COVID protocols as assistant Will Conroy filled in once again. . After some disappointing early losses against Northern Illinois, Winthrop and Utah Valley, the Huskies have improved in Pac-12 play with four wins in their last six games.

Oregon: The Ducks have won six straight games while going more than a month without a loss. . After being ranked as high as No. 12 early in the year, Oregon has been out of the Top 25 for the past two months, but is making a case to get back into the poll. . Oregon was playing its first home game in three weeks. . Senior guard Will Richardson opened the game with two 3-pointers to reach 1,000 points in his career.

UP NEXT

Washington: The Huskies return home to host Colorado on Thursday.

Oregon: The Ducks host Colorado on Tuesday.

