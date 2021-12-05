Richard scores 23 to lift Belmont over Samford 85-73

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (AP)Will Richard had a season-high 23 points as Belmont got past Samford 85-73 on Sunday.

Richard hit 9 of 10 from the free throw line. He added nine rebounds.

Luke Smith had 15 points for Belmont (7-3). Ben Sheppard added 13 points. Nick Muszynski had 12 points.

The Bruins forced a season-high 21 turnovers.

Ques Glover had 22 points and six assists for the Bulldogs (6-2), whose four-game winning streak was snapped. Jermaine Marshall scored a career-high 22 points and had 13 rebounds. Jaron Rillie had 11 points.

Jaden Campbell, whose 12.0 points per game entering the matchup ranked second on the Bulldogs, shot only 20 percent in the game (1 of 5).

