BOISE, Idaho (AP)Max Rice’s 29 points helped Boise State defeat Nevada 77-62 on Tuesday night.

Rice also contributed five rebounds for the Broncos (15-4, 5-1 Mountain West Conference). Tyson Degenhart scored 15 points while going 6 of 9 and 3 of 5 from the free-throw line and adding six rebounds. Naje Smith recorded 12 points.

Jarod Lucas finished with 15 points for the Wolf Pack (15-5, 5-2). Kenan Blackshear and Will Baker had 12 points apiece.

Boise State took the lead with 11:31 left in the first half and did not give it up. Rice led his team in scoring with 21 points in the first half to help put them up 42-36 at the break. Boise State pulled away with an 11-0 run in the second half to extend a six-point lead to 17 points. They outscored Nevada by nine points in the final half, as Degenhart led the way with a team-high 12 second-half points.

NEXT UP

Both teams play New Mexico next, Boise State on Friday on the road and Nevada at home on Monday.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.