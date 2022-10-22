RUSTON, La. (AP)TJ McMahon threw for three touchdowns, ran for a fourth and Juma Otoviano scored in overtime to lift Rice past Louisiana Tech 42-41 on Saturday, wrecking the Bulldogs’ homecoming in the process.

McMahon scored on a 64-yard run and Luke McCaffery on a 17-yard run as Rice erased a six-point fourth-quarter deficit and took a 35-27 lead with 3:57 remaining.

Matthew Downing led the Bulldogs on a potential game-tying drive but was injured and taken out of the game with Louisiana Tech at the 34-yard line with 43 seconds remaining. Landry Lyddy, a freshman who had attempted two passes this season, led the Bulldogs the rest of the way, hitting Cyrus Allen for a 19-yard touchdown and Tre Harris for the 2-point conversion that sent the game to overtime.

In overtime, Otoviano gave Rice the lead with a 4-yard run then Lyddy and Harris connected from 18-yards out but Lyddy’s 2-point pass was overthrown.

McMahon completed 16 of 27 passes for 208 yards for the Owls (4-3, 2-1 Conference USA). McCaffrey had 10 receptions for 171 yards with two receiving touchdowns and one on the ground.

Harris had three TD catches for La Tech (2-5, 1-2), catching eight passes for 92 yards. Downing was 12 of 24 for 159 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. Lyddy completed 3 of 6 passes for 38 yards with two touchdowns.

