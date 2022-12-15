HOUSTON (AP)Quincy Olivari scored 22 points as Rice beat North American 92-54 on Thursday.

Olivari was 7 of 13 shooting, including 4 for 6 from distance, and went 4 for 4 from the line for the Owls (7-3). Max Fiedler scored 10 points while finishing 5 of 5 from the floor, and added seven rebounds. Seryee Lewis shot 5 of 7 from the field to finish with 10 points.

The Stallions were led by Kiante Kizzie, who posted 17 points, nine rebounds and three steals. Jalon Clark added 17 points, eight rebounds, three steals and two blocks.

