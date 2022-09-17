BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP)John Rhys Plumlee passed for 339 yards and a touchdown and ran for 121 yards and two more scores to help UCF rally from an early deficit and beat Florida Atlantic 40-14 Saturday night.

Plumlee completed 25 of 36 passes and scored on runs of 7 and 5 yards, the latter of which gave UCF (2-1) its first lead at 16-14 midway through the second quarter. His 20-yard TD pass to Javon Baker capped the scoring with 7 minutes to play.

Baker finished with seven receptions for 83 yards and Alec Holler added 115 yards on three catches for the Knights. Isaiah Bowser and RJ Harvey scored on third-quarter touchdown runs of 3 and 1 yards, respectively, to make it 30-14 heading into the fourth.

Zuberi Mobley, who finished with 10 carries for 83 yards, gave FAU (2-2) a 7-0 lead when he scored on a 15-yard run just 2 minutes into the game and N’Kosi Perry threw a 4-yard touchdown pass to LaJohntay Wester that made it 14-7 at the end of the first quarter.

