LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP)Noah Reynolds scored 17 points to lead Wyoming and secured the win with a free throw with two seconds remaining as the Cowboys took down Colorado State 58-57 on Saturday night.

Reynolds was 6 of 17 shooting and went 4 for 7 from the line for the Cowboys (6-13, 1-6 Mountain West Conference). Ethan Anderson scored 13 points and added five rebounds. The Cowboys stopped an eight-game slide with the victory.

Isaiah Stevens led the way for the Rams (10-11, 2-6) with 15 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists. Patrick Cartier added 13 points and three steals for Colorado State. John Tonje also had 12 points and eight rebounds.

Reynolds put up 12 points in the first half for the Cowboys, who led 35-21 at the break.

Wyoming plays Tuesday against UNLV on the road, and Colorado State visits Boise State on Saturday.

