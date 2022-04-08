Gio Reyna is hurt again and left the field in tears shortly after kickoff of Borussia Dortmund’s 2-0 win at Stuttgart in the Bundesliga on Friday night.

Reyna came off in the second minute and teammates gave him hugs after he appeared to hurt a thigh. He was replaced by Julian Brandt in the sixth minute.

The 19-year-old, a son of former U.S. captain Claudio Reyna, injured a hamstring in the United States’ opening World Cup qualifier at El Salvador on Sept. 2. He didn’t return to the field until Feb. 6, then in his third game back hurt a leg and was out until March 13.

Reyna played his first full match since summer on March 20, then reported back to the U.S. national team. Coach Gregg Berhalter said Reyna was not fit enough to start and used him for three substitute appearances as the U.S. qualified for the World Cup.

Reyna was a subsitute for Dortmund last weekend at RB Leipzig, then got hurt Friday in his first start since the international break.

Brandt scored twice for Dortmund.

