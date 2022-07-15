Bruce Arena says New England Revolution have already moved on from last week’s defeat to New York City FC as they look to string together another unbeaten streak.

The Revs’ 10-game run without losing came to an end at Yankee Stadium in a game in which they became the first side in the MLS history to concede three penalties in a match.

Arena’s side remain outside the Eastern Conference playoff spots and face a tough trip to leaders Philadelphia Union on Saturday, providing their first opportunity to hit back.

“We’re moving forward. We’re not even worrying about that past defeat anymore,” Arena said. “What we’re doing is focusing on the next game.

“The past game is out of our control at this point. Now we need to be as mistake free as possible in this next game, which is not easy to do.

“They obviously have a good defensive record, so I would not recommend us falling behind.”

As pointed out by Arena, Philadelphia’s 14 goals against through 20 games is by far the best defensive record in the entire MLS, seven fewer conceded than any other side.

The Union have also scored nine goals in their past two matches – wins over D.C. United and Inter Miami – but have just a three-day break ahead of facing a rested Revs side.

“Our defensive record is something to be really proud of as a team,” said head coach Jim Curtin. “You see our strikers in the 90th minute working back to make a play defensively.

“There’s real buy-in from the entire group right now. But we have the unique situation of turning around quickly on a freshly rested New England team who are very good.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Philadelphia Union – Andre Blake

The Union are tied for the second-fewest goals ever conceded (14) through 20 MLS matches, behind only the 13 let in by Los Angeles Galaxy in the 2010 season. That is down to a collective team effort, but Blake deserves a particular mention as the goalkeeper with the second-most shutouts this term (eight).

New England – Gustavo Bou

Bou scored both of New England’s goals against New York City last week, though even that brace was not enough to stop his side from falling to defeat. The 32-year-old failed to net in his first three league appearances of the season for the Revs, but he has subsequently scored in five of their past seven matches.

KEY OPTA FACTS

– New England are unbeaten in their past five MLS matches against the Union (W3 D2) dating back to the 2020 playoffs. The Union had lost only one of their previous 15 MLS matches against New England (W11 D3, including MLS is Back knockouts) from September 2015 to the end of the 2020 regular season.

– The Union are unbeaten in their last 15 home regular season matches (W10 D5), while their only defeat in their last 25 home regular-season matches against the Revs came in September 2021 (W16 D8). The 15-match home unbeaten run is the longest active streak in MLS and the longest in Union history.

– New England’s 10-match unbeaten run (W4 D6) came to an end last week. The Revs became the first team in league history to concede three penalties in a single game in that match, with all three penalties coming in the first half.

– Philadelphia have allowed only five goals in their first 10 home matches this season, not allowing more than one goal in any match at Subaru Park in 2022. The Union haven not allowed more than one goal in any of their last 25 home regular season matches, the longest such streak in MLS history.

– Bou has scored six of New England’s past 10 MLS goals, including the last three in a row, while also adding an assist in that time.