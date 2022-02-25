The New England Revolution have already put their playoff disappointment behind them, though coach Bruce Arena believes it can act as extra motivation heading into the new MLS season.

New England won the Supporters’ Shield last season, breaking the MLS points record in the process.

However, they lost to eventual MLS Cup champions New York City FC in their only postseason game.

Portland Timbers finished as runners up, losing to NYCFC on penalties, and they represent New England’s first opponents of 2022.

“It was difficult because we need to play at least one game a week to stay in form,” Arena told WBZ-TV. “Your timing, your fitness and all of that. You can set up intra-squad games until you’re blue in the face; it’s not the same.

“We were off for three-and-a-half weeks, we were the top seed in the conference and should have been playing the first game of the second round – not the last game. It’s history now and every year is different. We don’t even discuss it. But if you’re a real competitor, it motivates you for sure.”

Portland coach Giovanni Savarese, meanwhile, reflected on a positive preseason for his side.

“We play a very difficult team to start the season. New England is coming here with a very talented team, good players, a good coach, so we need to be well prepared,” he said.

“We needed to make sure that we kept what we needed from last season. Being able to have some young players, drafted players allowed us to stay competitive. It was fun to work with the youngsters, their willingness to work, desire to become better, it was a very good preseason.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Portland Timbers – Sebastian Blanco

Portland were a different team with and without Sebastian Blanco in 2021. During the regular season, the Timbers won eight of the 12 matches in which he started, scoring 2.3 goals per match, but won just nine of the 22 games in which he didn’t start, averaging 1.3 goals per match.

New England Revolution – Carles Gil

Carles Gil recorded an MLS-high 18 assists in 28 regular season appearances in 2021 as he became second Revs player to be named MLS MVP after Taylor Twellman in 2005.

KEY OPTA FACTS

-Gil created 130 chances for team-mates, nearly 40 more than any other player in MLS in 2021 and the most in a single regular season since Opta began detailed MLS data collection in 2010.

-New England set an MLS record with 73 points last season and tied a post-breakaway shootout era (since 2000) record with 22 victories (with the Red Bulls in 2018).

-Eighteen of those 22 victories were by one-goal margins, well ahead of the previous mark of 13 one-goal wins in a single season (4 times).

-Portland is coming off its third MLS Cup appearance (won in 2015, lost in 2018). The Timbers have had a post-MLS Cup slump following each of their last two appearances at the showpiece event, winning just three of their first 12 games in 2016 (D3 L6) and collecting just one point from six games to start the 2019 campaign.

-The last four meetings between the Timbers and Revolution have ended in score draws. Seven of the 10 all-time meetings have finished level (Portland W2, New England W1), with the 70 percent draw rate the highest of any MLS head-to-head matchup played at least 10 times.