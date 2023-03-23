Bruce Arena is satisfied with New England Revolution’s start to the season, though he warned the opening four games of a campaign cannot be used to judge how his team will go on to perform.

The Revolution won MLS’ Supporters’ Shield in 2021 yet struggled last season, finishing 10th in the Eastern Conference.

New England has started this season strongly, however, by winning three of its opening four games, albeit the sole defeat came in a 4-0 thrashing at the hands of reigning MLS Cup champions Los Angeles FC.

A 1-0 win over Nashville SC saw New England return to winning ways last week, and though Arena was not entirely happy with the performance, he cannot complain over his team’s start to 2023.

“In the last 10 minutes we didn’t do a good job defending, we were a bit too negative,” he told reporters. “But after four games, to have three wins – it’s a pretty good start to the season.

“For the most part we’ve been improved this year. We played well, in the first half we played very well. For 75 minutes it was really good. I didn’t like the last 10-15 minutes but overall a good performance against a good team.”

Arena did bluntly add: “The first four games of the season means absolutely nothing.”

Next up for New England is Wayne Rooney’s D.C. United, which lost 3-2 at New York City FC last time out but was able to sign midfielder Lewis O’Brien on loan from Nottingham Forest this week.

“Lewis has been one of the best players in the Championship over the last few seasons,” Rooney said. “He reads the game well and creates goal scoring opportunities. Bringing him in on loan from Nottingham Forest was a great bit of business for us and he will be a brilliant addition to our midfield.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

D.C. United – Christian Benteke

Benteke has netted twice in MLS this season, including D.C. United’s first goal in its loss in New York City. He scored with his only attempt on target, with the striker hitting a further two off target and also creating one chance.

New England Revolution – Gustavo Bou

Bou scored the lone goal in New England’s 1-0 win over Nashville on Saturday. He has scored 41 goals in the regular season and playoffs since debuting for New England in mid-2019, 10 more than any other Revs player under Bruce Arena.

MATCH PREDICTION – DRAW

– With nine points through four matches (W3 L1), the Revolution are off to their second-best start in club history (10 points in 2005).

– D.C., meanwhile, is unbeaten in its first two home matches this season, picking up a win over Toronto FC and a draw against Columbus Crew. United has not gone three straight home matches without defeat since a five-match run in August-September 2021 (W4 D1).

– New England won the last MLS meeting between the teams, emerging victorious 1-0 at Gillette Stadium last season. Carles Gil scored for the Revs in the 18th minute, though the playmaker did not feature due to injury against Nashville.

OPTA WIN PROBABILITY

D.C. United 34.6 percent

Revolution 36.7 percent

Draw 28.7 percent