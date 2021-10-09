Rene Paredes kicks last-second FG, Stampeders down Roughriders 22-19

REGINA – The Calgary Stampeders defeated the Saskatchewan Roughriders 22-19 on a 44-yard field goal by Rene Paredes on the final play of the fourth quarter on Saturday.

Paredes initially hit from 39 yards out but an illegal procedure penalty on the Stampeders forced a second attempt.

It was the second straight victory over the Riders for the Stampeders, who picked up a 23-17 victory last week in Calgary. The win improves Calgary’s record to 4-5 while the Riders drop to 5-4.

The Stamps, who ran out to a 14-0 lead in last week’s victory over the Riders, had another great start on Saturday.

Quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell connected with Markeith Ambles on a 71-yard touchdown pass on the first offensive play of the game. Ambles was wide open on the right sideline, hauled in the pass at the Saskatchewan 30-yard line and ran away from Riders defensive back Christian Campbell to the end zone.

Mitchell put up the same stellar numbers in the first quarter, completing 6-of-8 passes for 132 yards and one touchdown.

Trailing 10-3 in the second quarter, the Riders tied the game on a 14-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Cody Fajardo to Ricardo Louis. Catching a short pass along the sideline at the Calgary eight-yard line, Louis cut back inside to reach the end zone.

Both kickers had two field goals in the first half. Paredes was successful from 19 and 12 yards while Saskatchewan’s Brett Lauther split the uprights from 45 and 52 yards. Lauther also chipped in with two special team tackles in the first half.

The kickers exchanged field goals in third quarter. Paredes put Calgary ahead 16-13 with a 27-yarder. Lauther replied with an 18-yard field goal to tie the game 16-16.

The Riders took their first lead of the game early in the fourth quarter following a Nick Marshall interception. Marshall jumped a crossing route by Stamps receiver Hergy Mayala at the Calgary 35-yard line. The Saskatchewan offence wasn’t able to advance the ball so Lauther was called upon for his fourth field goal of the game to give the Riders a 19-16 lead.

Calgary drove deep into Saskatchewan territory midway through the fourth quarter with a trick play taking the Stampeders to the 24-yard line. Mitchell handed off to Colton Hunchak on a sweep around the left end only to have Hunchak pull up and toss a pass to Josh Huff for a 36-yard gain.

Two plays later Mitchell threw his second interception of the game. He overthrew Henry with Riders safety Loucheiz Purifoycatching the ball on the three-yard line and taking it to the Saskatchewan 28.

Paredes matched Lauther with his fourth field goal of the game, hitting from 43 yards out to tie the game 19-19 with 3:32 remaining in the fourth quarter.