MADRID (AP)There was some relief for Spain after tests carried out over the weekend showed no serious injury for Atletico Madrid striker Alvaro Morata.

Morata had to be substituted on Saturday after hurting his right ankle in the team’s 3-2 loss at Cadiz in the Spanish league.

Atletico’s initial description of the injury was a ”contusion,” and it later said he had an edema on the soft tissue of his ankle.

Atletico said the progress of Morata’s recovery will determine when he will return to training. He was not expected to play in the Champions League match at Porto this week.

Morata could not keep playing after defender Mamadou Mbaye stomped on his right foot in the seventh minute. He spent some time writhing on the turf before walking gingerly off when replaced by Matheus Cunha.

Morata is the first-choice striker for Spain coach Luis Enrique, who is scheduled to announce his World Cup squad on Nov. 11.

Spain opens the World Cup against Costa Rica on Nov. 23. The 2010 winner also faces Germany and Japan in Group E in Qatar.

