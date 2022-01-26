Reimer backstops Sharks to 4-1 win over skidding Capitals

WASHINGTON (AP)James Reimer made 32 saves, Jonathan Dahlen scored in one of his dad’s old home arenas and the San Jose Sharks beat the Washington Capitals 4-1 on Wednesday night to snap a two-game skid.

Reimer stopped Alex Ovechkin eight times and was San Jose’s best penalty killer as Washington came up empty on four power plays.

Noah Gregor scored his second goal this season and Nicolas Meloche had the first of his NHL career to help the Sharks win the opener of a four-game East Coast trip.

Dahlen made it 3-1 with 3:09 left, his second goal in 22 games. His father, Ulf Dahlen, played two seasons from 1999-2001 for the Capitals late in his NHL career.

Andrew Cogliano sealed it with an empty-netter.

The Capitals have lost back-to-back games in regulation for the first time this season. They’ve dropped eight of their past 11, smarting from the absence of top-six winger T.J. Oshie.

AVALANCHE 4, BRUINS 3, OT

DENVER (AP) – Gabriel Landeskog tied the game with 36.5 seconds left in regulation and Cale Makar scored a power-play goal 3:01 into overtime as Colorado rallied past Boston for its 17th straight home victory.

With Mike Reilly serving a tripping penalty, Makar took a feed from Nazem Kadri and sent a shot past Linus Ullmark to give the Avalanche their eighth consecutive win overall.

Colorado, which overcame the loss of star Nathan MacKinnon to a bloody injury in the first period, broke a tie with the 1975-76 Bruins for the fifth-longest home winning streak in NHL history. The record is 23, set by Detroit during the 2011-12 season.

The Avalanche last lost at home on Nov. 3 to Columbus 5-4 in overtime.

Kurtis MacDermid and Samuel Girard also scored for Colorado. Kadri had three assists and Darcy Kuemper made 29 saves.

Charlie Coyle and Brad Marchand scored just over a minute apart in the second period to put Boston up 3-1. Jake DeBrusk also scored, Charlie McAvoy had two assists and Ullmark stopped 35 shots.

FLAMES 6, BLUE JACKETS 0

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – Matthew Tkachuk scored twice and Calgary fired a team-record 62 shots on goal in trouncing Columbus.

It was the most by a visiting team in a regular-season game since the NHL started tracking shots on goal in 1955-56, according to STATS.

Jacob Markstrom made 23 saves for his 13th career shutout, sending the Blue Jackets to their third straight loss and fourth in a row at home. Calgary bombarded Columbus goalie Elvis Merzlikins, who stopped 56 shots.

Andrew Mangiapane, Mikael Backlund, Elias Lindholm and Erik Gudbranson added goals for the Flames, who have won three of four. Johnny Gaudreau had three assists.

Markstrom is undefeated in four starts against Columbus, and the Flames have won the last five matchups between the teams.

MAPLE LEAFS 4, DUCKS 3, SO

TORONTO (AP) – Auston Matthews scored the shootout winner and Toronto got three power-play goals in a victory over Anaheim.

Mitch Marner, William Nylander and John Tavares all scored with the man advantage to give the Maple Leafs a two-goal lead in a mostly empty Scotiabank Arena because of COVID-19 restrictions.

But a late goal in the second period by Jakob Silfverberg and another from Ducks forward Vinni Lettieri with 6:37 remaining in the third sent the game to overtime.

Sam Steel also was credited with a fluky goal for Anaheim, which played without head coach Dallas Eakins, who was sidelined due to COVID-19. Assistant coach Mike Stothers ran the bench in his absence.

BLACKHAWKS 8, RED WINGS 5

DETROIT (AP) – Dylan Strome scored three goals and Chicago had its highest-scoring game of the season in a win over Detroit.

Alex DeBrincat added two third-period goals for the Blackhawks, who led 4-0 in the first but twice allowed the Red Wings to get within one goal. DeBrincat’s empty-netter with 1:43 remaining finally put the game away as Chicago ended a four-game slide.

Dominik Kubalik, Sam Lafferty and Brandon Hagel also scored for the Blackhawks.

Robby Fabbri, Tyler Bertuzzi, Pius Suter, Moritz Seiter and Dylan Larkin scored for Detroit. Larkin banked in a shot off the post to cut Chicago’s lead to 6-5 with 4:35 left.

