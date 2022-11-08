WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (AP)Joey Reilly scored 23 points to lead four in double-figure scoring and Sacred Heart beat Hartford 77-70 on Tuesday night in a season opener.

Aidan Carpenter added 15 points for the Pioneers. Nico Galette had 13 points and Raheem Solomon 10.

Briggs McClain scored 24 points for Hartford. Pano Pavlidis added 14 points and nine rebounds. Kurtis Henderson had 12 points.

Solomon’s layup gave Sacred Heart a 63-62 lead with 7:31 remaining, and the Pioneers led the rest of the way.

—

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25