Reilly helps Lions get past Stampeders, 15-9

Michael Reilly passed for 342 yards and ran for a touchdown to lead the BC Lions to their first win of the season, 15-9 over the Calgary Stampeders on Thursday night at McMahon Stadium.

The Lions’ defence was stout throughout, picking off Calgary’s Bo Levi Mitchell four times and coming up with three sacks while keeping the Stampeders out of the end zone.

The 36-year-old Reilly connected with Bryan Burnham four times for 121 yards and Lucky Whitehead had six receptions for 108 yards.

The game’s lone touchdown came in the second quarter and was set up by Whitehead, who caught a 43-yard pass and hauled in a 13-yarder before James Butler added 18 total yards on consecutive runs to set up Reilly’s one-yard QB sneak.

Reilly finished 26 of 33 without an interception, while Mitchell was 21 of 38 for 290 yards.

Calgary has started 0-2 for the first time since 2009.