MINNEAPOLIS (AP)Julian Reese made 8 of 10 shots from the field and finished with 16 points, Jahmir Young added 14 points on 6-of-9 shooting and Maryland beat Minnesota 81-46 Saturday night, handing the Golden Gophers’ their eighth consecutive loss.

The Terrapins have won four games in a row and five of their last six.

Donta Scott had 13 points and Ian Martinez scored 11 for Maryland (16-7, 7-5 Big Ten).

Minnesota (7-14, 1-10) has lost nine of its last 10 games and has been outscored 252-162 in its last three combined. Dawson Garcia, the team’s leading scorer (14.9 per game) and rebounds (6.3), missed his fourth consecutive game (foot).

Pharrel Payne led the Gophers with 14 points.

Reese hit a jumper to open the scoring and the Terrapins never trailed. Donald Carey hit a 3-pointer to spark a 10-2 spurt that made it 19-8 and Martinez hit 3-pointers 16 seconds apart in a 16-2 run that culminated when Scott made a 3-pointer to stretch the lead to 22 with 5:46 left before halftime.

Maryland shot 52% (33 of 63) from the field and tied its season low with five turnovers.

Jahari Long hit a 3-pointer to cap a 10-1 spurt and give the Terrapins their largest lead of the game at 78-36 with four minutes to play.

Jamison Battle, who had scored at least 20 points in back-to-back games for the Gophers, finished with five points on 2-of-9 shooting in 39 minutes.

Maryland scored 23 points off 16 Minnesota turnovers.

Maryland hits the road to take on Michigan State on Tuesday

Minnesota plays Tuesday at Illinois

