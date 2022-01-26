Reese, Couisnard help rally S. Carolina past Vanderbilt

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP)James Reese V scored 19 points on 8-for-12 shooting and Jermaine Couisnard scored 14 and South Carolina took control in the second half to beat Vanderbilt 70-61 on Wednesday night.

The Gamecocks (12-7, 3-4 SEC) grabbed 13 of their 15 offensive rebounds after halftime which led to 14 second-chance points. South Carolina had a 41-29 rebounding advantage overall.

Quentin Millora-Brown made 1 of 2 foul shots to give the Commodores a 47-39 lead with 11:22 remaining. But a near two-and-a-half minute Vandy scoring drought and an 11-0 South Carolina run gave the Gamecocks a 50-47 lead.

Jordan Wright’s 3-pointer tied it, but Reese followed with a basket and that prompted a 10-3 South Carolina spurt and it led for the remainder.

Erik Stevenson scored 13 points for South Carolina which despite 7-for-23 shooting from beyond the arc shot – and missing 12 of 21 foul shots – finished 20 of 38 from inside the arc.

Scotty Pippen Jr. scored 24 points for Vanderbilt and Wright 10 for the Commodores, who led 30-26 at the break. Vanderbilt leads the overall series between two, 32-31.

The Commodores (10-9, 2-5) host Georgia on Saturday and South Carolina travels to Texas A&M also on Saturday.

—

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/College-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25