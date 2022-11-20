The Philadelphia Flyers look to end a six-game winless streak when they host the Calgary Flames on Monday.

The Flyers are coming off a 5-4 shootout loss on Saturday to the host Montreal Canadiens, who scored with three seconds left in regulation.

The Flames earned their third win in the past four games when they knocked off the host Florida Panthers in a shootout on Saturday.

The Flyers have dropped six in a row (0-4-2) and nine of their past 11 games (2-5-4).

Kevin Hayes’ goal off assists from Nick Seeler and Zack MacEwen at the 8:17 mark of the third period gave the Flyers a 4-3 lead. Cole Caufield scored in the final seconds.

Montreal captain Nick Suzuki was the lone scorer in the shootout, as Owen Tippett, Morgan Frost and Hayes were all denied by Jake Allen.

Philadelphia’s Carter Hart stopped 28 of 32 shots in the loss.

“I’m not leaving a building upset with a hockey club when they play that hard,” Flyers coach John Tortorella said. “We’ve got to do a better job coaching as far as positioning and just teach them how to manage hockey games.”

The Flyers likely will be without Travis Konecny, who has team-leading totals in goals (seven) and points (19). He didn’t play against the Canadiens after sustaining an upper-body injury against the Boston Bruins on Thursday.

“It obviously (stinks) any time you lose guys and especially key guys that are important to our hockey team, not only on the ice, but in the locker room as well,” defenseman Travis Sanheim told The Philadelphia Inquirer. “We’re grinding and we’ve got to find a way to win some hockey games.”

Hayes has five goals and a team-high 13 assists and Joel Farabee has three and eight, respectively. Defenseman Tony DeAngelo (three goals, seven assists) and Tippett (six goals, four assists) have 10 points apiece.

Calgary’s Blake Coleman scored off an assist from Mikael Backlund to give the Flames a 4-3 lead at 6:56 of the third period. Matthew Tkachuk, however, burned his former team by scoring to tie the game with 6:14 left in regulation.

“Every time they scored, we battled back and scored,” Flames defenseman MacKenzie Weegar said. “I thought both sides had some good chances, but I’m happy with the two points, that’s the main thing.”

After Anton Lundell gave the Panthers a 1-0 lead in the shootout, Jonathan Huberdeau tied it for the Flames when he scored on Spencer Knight.

After Flames goalie Jacob Markstrom stopped the next three attempts, defenseman Rasmus Andersson roofed a shot past Knight in the fifth round to end the game.

Adam Ruzicka collected two goals and an assist for the Flames, who also received one of each from defenseman Nikita Zadorov. Elias Lindholm notched two assists for Calgary.

“Adversity — it all comes back to adversity and that was big in the shootout,” Flames coach Darryl Sutter said.

The Flames are led by Lindholm, who has a team-high 16 points on six goals and 10 assists. Nazem Kadri has a club-best eight goals to go along with seven assists and Andersson has a goal and a team-high 12 assists.

