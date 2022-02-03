Reed leads Northwestern St. past Houston Baptist 97-87

HONOLULU (KHON2) -- The Stadium Bowl-O-Drome provided fun for generations before it shut down for good nearly two decades ago, but now the state's Department for Hawaiian Home Lands (DHHL) is closer to redeveloping the property into affordable housing.

DHHL and Stanford Carr Development released an environmental assessment, which includes 278 affordable units across 22 floors of livable space, seven townhomes as well as commercial space.