BOSTON (AP)The Boston Red Sox designated veteran first baseman Eric Hosmer for assignment on Friday to make room for right-hander Wyatt Mills, who was acquired from Kansas City for minor league righty Jacob Wallace.

Hosmer, 33, batted .268 with eight home runs and 44 RBIs last season, when he was traded to the Red Sox from San Diego. In a 12-year career with the Royals, Padres and Red Sox, Hosmer has batted .277 with 196 homers and 879 RBIs.

Mills, 27, was 0-1 with a 4.60 ERA last season with Seattle and Kansas City.

Wallace, 24, had a 3.81 ERA in 47 appearances for Double-A Portland.

Also on Friday, the Red Sox traded utilityman Hoy Park to Atlanta for a player to be named or cash. Park, 26, hit .216 with two home runs for the Pirates last season. They traded him to Boston last month for minor league pitcher Inmer Lobo.

—

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports