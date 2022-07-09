BOSTON (AP)Red Sox All-Star third baseman Rafael Devers will miss the next two games against the New York Yankees because of a sore back that forced him to make an early exit.

Boston manager Alex Cora said before Saturday night’s game that ”he’s out today and tomorrow. We’ll see how he feels on Monday. We’ve got to take care of him.”

On Friday, the 25-year-old Devers was selected as the American League’s starting third baseman for the second straight year.

Hours later, Devers hurt his back crashing into a side rail going for a foul ball at Fenway Park. He looked awkward taking a swing in his next at-bat before leaving the game.

Devers leads the club in both batting average (.327) and homers (19) with 51 RBIs. He entered Saturday second in the majors with 106 hits.

Boston has lost the first two games of a four-game series against their AL East-leading rivals.

