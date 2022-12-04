Mississippi (8-4, SEC) vs. Texas Tech (7-5, Big 12), Dec. 28, 9 p.m. ET

LOCATION: NRG Stadium, Houston.

TOP PLAYERS

Mississippi: RB Quinshon Judkins, school-record 1,476 yards rushing, 123 yards per game, 16 rushing TDs, 17 total TDs.

Texas Tech: DL Tyree Wilson, 14 tackles for loss leads Big 12, 7 sacks ranks third in conference.

NOTABLE

Mississippi: The Rebels come into the game off three straight losses, including a defeat to Mississippi State in which they were held to a season-low 335 total yards.

Texas Tech: The Red Raiders have won three straight, including an overtime win over Oklahoma that ended their 10-game losing streak against the Sooners.

LAST TIME

Mississippi 47, Texas Tech 27 (Sept. 1, 2018)

BOWL HISTORY

Mississippi: Rebels are in a third straight bowl, 25-15 all-time in bowls, first time in Texas Bowl.

Texas Tech: Red Raiders are in a second straight bowl, 15-23-1 all-time in bowls, third time in Texas Bowl.

