The Calgary Flames will go for a sweep of their home-and-home set against the Minnesota Wild when the teams meet Tuesday night in Saint Paul, Minn.

Calgary is coming off a 7-3 home win against Minnesota on Saturday. The Flames scored five goals in the first two periods en route to their 11th win in 12 games.

Matthew Tkachuk and Tyler Toffoli each scored two goals and had an assist for Calgary. Blake Coleman added a goal and an assist, and Rasmus Andersson and Elias Lindholm contributed two assists apiece.

“We want to be known as a team that when we get the lead, we can shut a team down and kind of push them right out of our building,” Tkachuk said. “I thought we did that for two periods, played solid, but (then) gave them a little bit of life. We don’t want to give teams any life.”

As Calgary looks to keep cruising, Minnesota is feeling increased pressure to snap a recent skid. The Wild have lost three games in a row and five of six. They will try to avoid their first four-game losing streak since Dec. 11-Jan. 1, when they dropped five straight games.

Frederick Gaudreau, Nick Bjugstad and Kirill Kaprizov scored for the Wild in the loss at Calgary.

“They want to win on the other end just as bad as us, but you’ve got to have that little extra pop in your game,” Bjugstad said. “I don’t know. Sometimes, some nights, it’s hard to explain why it’s not there. I think we have the leadership. We have the guys in this room that want to win bad enough, so you look in the mirror and tighten your bootstraps up and try to find a way in times like this.”

Johnny Gaudreau is Calgary’s leading scorer with 65 points (20 goals, 45 assists). Tkachuk ranks second with 59 points (26 goals, 33 assists) and Lindholm is third with 51 points (23 goals, 28 assists).

Flames starting goalie Jacob Markstrom is 24-11-5 with a 2.13 goals-against average and .925 save percentage. Backup Daniel Vladar is 7-3-1 with a 2.86 GAA and .903 save percentage.

Kaprizov is Minnesota’s leading scorer with 63 points (24 goals, 39 assists) in 49 games. Mats Zuccarello is second with 53 points (17 goals, 36 assists) in 43 games, and Kevin Fiala ranks third with 44 points (17 goals, 27 assists) in 50 contests.

Cam Talbot, Minnesota’s starter, is 19-11-1 with a 2.94 GAA and .910 save percentage. Kaapo Kahkonen has proved to be a reliable No. 2 option, posting a 12-5-2 record with a 2.67 GAA and .917 save percentage. But Kahkonen gave up five goals on 33 shots on Saturday; the Flames scored their last two goals into an empty net.

Flames defenseman Oliver Kylington is expected to be available after leaving in the third period of Saturday’s game. The 24-year-old from Sweden crashed hard into the end boards but avoided serious injury.

“I think I was pretty lucky,” Kylington said.

