Red Bulls-United Preview

New York Red Bulls head coach Gerhard Struber is confident his players will be fully prepared for their Atlantic Cup clash with D.C. United at Audi Field on Sunday.

Both teams face a quick turnaround in matches ahead of the big Eastern Conference contest between sides separated by just one point and one place in the division.

RBNY played out a 1-1 draw with Toronto FC on Wednesday, the same day that rivals D.C United scored two late goals to rescue a 2-2 draw with the Chicago Fire.

A third game in a week now awaits the Red Bulls and Struber admits that his side face a difficult test.

“We know it’s a derby match,” he said. “For us, after the game in Toronto, it’s important we are fully focused and concentrated on this game.

“We need a winning mentality. It will be very difficult facing United. They’ve shown they can create against top teams in this league.

“We don’t think so much of this as a derby, but more what is our responsibility and duty against a very good opponent. We have a big strength at the moment.”

United have won their last two home games, most recently thrashing Toronto 7-1, and will take confidence from the way they recovered from two goals down against the Fire.

“We showed great heart,” head coach Hernan Losada said. “But if we had been putting away our chances, we could have had six or seven more points.

“Maybe that’s the difference between making the playoffs or not.

“The Atlantic Cup is a special game, but it’s going to be a tough one after that Chicago match.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

D.C. United – Ola Kamara

Kamara has been in and out of the side under Losada, but he leads the scoring charts for United after bagging his sixth goal of 2021 from the penalty spot against the Fire. The Norway international also has one assist to his name this term and his aerial ability could come in handy against the Red Bulls.

New York Red Bulls – Caden Clark

Clark’s impressive displays have earned him a move to Bundesliga side RB Leipzig, but the teenage midfielder will remain with the Red Bulls until the end of the season. He has either scored or assisted a goal in five of his nine appearances this term, a return in which he will be looking to add to against a United side without a clean sheet in four.

KEY OPTA FACTS

– This will be the 95th meeting between D.C. United and the Red Bulls, including playoffs, making it the most played fixture in league history. D.C. have won just one of the last 12 meetings (D5 L6) but still lead the all-time series with 41 wins to the Red Bulls’ 33 (20 draws, including three breakaway shootouts, two won by New York and one won by D.C.).

– United have won their last two home matches, beating Inter Miami and Toronto FC at Audi Field. D.C. have not won three straight at home since running off five straight wins to end the 2018 regular season.

– The Red Bulls are unbeaten in three straight away matches (W1 D2) after a 1-1 draw in Toronto on Wednesday. New York have not gone four straight on the road without losing since July-August 2018 (W2 D2), a run that included a win at D.C. United.

– United came from two goals down in the final 10 minutes to draw 2-2 with Chicago Fire. United also erased a two-goal deficit in the final 10 minutes against Toronto at MLS is Back in July 2020, making them the only team to do so twice since the start of last season.

– Patryk Klimala attempted nine shots, including scoring the Red Bulls’ lone goal, against Toronto on Wednesday. That equals the most shots attempted by any player in a match this season (Valentín Castellanos for NYCFC v Philadelphia in May) and the most by a Red Bulls player since Daniel Royer attempted 10 in a match against New England in August 2019.