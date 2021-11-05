Red Bulls-Nashville SC Preview

Nashville SC have a playoff place secured, but the New York Red Bulls head into Sunday’s game needing to seal a postseason spot.

The Red Bulls drew 0-0 with Atlanta United last time out, when a win would have seen them book a postseason place for a 12th straight year.

Gerhard Struber’s side have been in brilliant form, having lost just one of their last 11 games to rescue what seemed set to be a hugely disappointing season.

However, Struber was left to lament their failings against Atlanta, which has left the Red Bulls needing a point to guarantee a postseason campaign.

“I think we have to be critical with our self, especially how we handled in the moment, chances,” Struber said after the draw.

“This is in the end I think not enough. I think we have to win this game clear, especially when, look, now in the expected goal race, we dominated the game from chances and also from the expected goals, and this means we have to score.”

Nashville are not yet sure of what playoff phase they will start in, but star man Hany Mukhtar – who is in the running for the league’s MVP award – is targeting a double success.

“It would be a great honor,” Mukhtar told Broadway Sports.

“I would lie if I said something else. Obviously, though, you can’t be the best player if your team is not winning and you have a bad season. First of all I want to be successful, go as far as possible and hopefully win the Cup. And then yeah, if I win the MVP I will be very happy and thankful.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Nashville SC – Hany Mukhtar

It really has been a remarkable season for Mukhtar. The 26-year-old has scored 15 goals and laid on a further 10 assists.

New York Red Bulls – Patryk Klimala

Patryk Klimala is the Red Bulls top scorer this term, but his rare profligacy proved costly in the draw with Atlanta. He had five attempts, but only got two on target.

KEY OPTA FACTS

– The Red Bulls are one of four teams to defeat Nashville this season, winning the first-ever meeting between the sides, 2-0, at Red Bull Arena on June 18. The loss is Nashville’s only two-goal defeat in its last 45 regular season matches dating back to September 2020.

– Nashville has lost just four times all season and will tie the MLS record for fewest losses in a season if it avoids defeat against the Red Bulls, achieved in a full season four times before. New England can also equal that record if it doesn’t lose to Inter Miami on Sunday.

– The Red Bulls have allowed just four goals in its last 11 matches. It’s the fewest goals New York has ever conceded in an 11-match span as only Columbus in 2020 has allowed as few as four goals in an 11-match span in the last decade.

– Nashville has scored nine goals from outside the box this season, only Columbus and Sporting Kansas City (10 each) have more. Randall Leal is responsible for five of those goals, only Lucas Zelarayan (eight) has more goals from outside the box in 2021.

– Sean Davis and Dave Romney have both played every minute of all 33 games this season. They could join Tim Parker, who played every minute of all 34 games for the Dynamo this season, as outfield ironmen in 2021, while the Union’s Jakob Glesnes can also do so.