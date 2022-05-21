Inter Miami head coach Phil Neville declared his players are “chomping at the bit” for the home clash with New York Red Bulls in MLS.

Inter were held to a second consecutive stalemate at Philadelphia Union on Thursday but have won three of their last four home games.

With David Beckham’s franchise sitting 12th in the Eastern Conference, Neville acknowledged how keen his players are to turn around their fortunes.

“All our players are chomping at the bit to play, there’s a lot of competition,” Neville said.

“We have some players who won’t make the bench this weekend.

“They beat us quite convincingly last year, they play a distinctive style, and have players who can hurt us.”

The Red Bulls are fifth in the standings but just a point behind leaders Philadelphia after a 3-3 draw with Chicago Fire extended New York’s unbeaten run to eight games in all competitions.

Gerhard Struber’s side have been impressive in road matches, picking up 16 points and remaining unbeaten in six away games, and the Austrian backs his side to further that streak in Miami.

“We have good quality as a team, we have good on-ball plan and with also the long-ball strategy we can use,” he said.

“I remember two victories over Miami with two good performances, in Miami, with all of the emotions out there and our style of play they couldn’t handle us.

“But at the same time we have a lot of respect for them and know what they can do.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Inter Miami – Leonardo Campana

Leonardo Campana has starred for the Herons, netting six goals and providing one assist in 12 league appearances.

New York Red Bulls – Lewis Morgan

Lewis Morgan will look to haunt his former side when he returns, leading the scoring charts for the Red Bulls with five goals in 11 games.

KEY OPTA FACTS

·The Red Bulls have won three of their four matches against Inter Miami (L1), including scoring four goals in each of their two away matches in the series. No team in MLS history has scored four goals in three straight away matches against a single opponent.

·After a four-match losing streak in March-April, Inter Miami has lost only two of its last seven matches (W3 D2). The Herons are winless in their last four, however, losing two straight before drawing the last two.

·The Red Bulls played a 3-3 home draw with the Fire on Wednesday, continuing to go winless at home while going unbeaten on the road. New York is the first team in MLS history to go unbeaten in its first six away matches and winless in its first six home matches in a single season.

·Inter Miami managed just two shots on target in its draw with the Union on Wednesday. Miami has hit two or fewer shots on target 20 times in its MLS history, only Vancouver (26) has done so more often in the regular season since the Herons joined MLS in 2020.

·Patryk Klimala came off the bench to score against the Fire for the second time this season, also doing so twice in the 2-1 win in Chicago on April 30. Klimala is the ninth player overall and third Red Bull to score three goals as a sub against a single opponent in a single season.