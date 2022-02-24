Matias Almeyda will lead the San Jose Earthquakes into their 2022 opener against the New York Red Bulls on Saturday but is making no secret of his long-term plans.

Almeyda is entering the final season of his Quakes contract, meaning his attention has already started to turn to what is next.

The coach’s comments on the eve of the campaign may well concern San Jose supporters, who have seen their side play just two playoff matches since 2012.

“This is the fourth year that I’m given the chance to coach at this club and this league, which I’m thankful for,” Almeyda said.

“I have 10 months before I’m free, and obviously whenever this happens in football, there’s always interest – there’s personal interest and there’s interest from other people.

“I live day by day, I can’t avoid that there’s people that try to sign us as a coaching staff. I was very clear at the end of last season with both the owner and our GM, and I was very clear with them at the beginning of this season as well.

“But I live day to day, and I always try to give it my max.”

Everything is not rosy for the Red Bulls either, though.

Their coach Gerhard Struber appears a little more committed to the cause, but he does not believe this team to be capable of a title challenge.

“I think I am a realistic man, I am not a dreamer,” Struber said.

“I know when everything goes in the right direction, when we make the right progress the next two weeks, then I think we are an interesting team.

“But this needs time right now. We are very, very young without many experienced players. This is the situation. I have to manage that. I have a big trust in my players that we progress in the next few weeks, but this needs time.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

San Jose Earthquakes – Jan Gregus

Almeyda warned neither Gregus nor the Quakes’ other new signings had come to be “saviors” – and the midfielder’s form of late suggests as much. But San Jose will hope Gregus can rediscover his best level, having supplied 11 assists in his first MLS season with Minnesota United in 2019.

New York Red Bulls – Patryk Klimala

The Red Bulls signed a second Designated Player last week in Luquinhas, but Klimala will be heavily relied upon at least to start the season. He finished last year with a respectable eight goals and seven assists yet will likely have to offer more to prove Struber wrong and make this team a real threat.

KEY OPTA FACTS

– The Red Bulls have won their last three matches against the Earthquakes, the club’s first three-match winning streak over San Jose in MLS (42 all-time meetings). New York scored 12 goals in those three games, including four in the last meeting in March 2019.

– San Jose won their first two home matches of the 2021 season, scoring seven goals over those wins (3.5 per match). The Earthquakes managed just three wins in their final 15 matches at PayPal Park (D5 L7) scoring a total of just 15 goals in those matches (1.0 per match).

– The Red Bulls lost only one of their last 12 regular season matches in 2021 (W7 D4) en route to qualifying for their 12th straight postseason, the second-longest streak in MLS history (Sounders 13 straight, 2009-present). The 25 points the Red Bulls collected from September 17 to the end of the season were the most in MLS in that span.

– Javier Lopez led San Jose with 12 goals last season, scoring all of them with his left foot. Overall, the Earthquakes scored 20 left-footed goals in 2021, only Minnesota United (23) scored more.

– The Red Bulls conceded only 33 regular season goals last year, tied with Nashville and Seattle for the league’s best defense. New York faced just 9.3 shots per match in 2021, only one team have faced fewer since Opta began detailed MLS data collection in 2010 (Sporting Kansas City – 8.9 shots faced per match in 2013).