HAMILTON, N.Y. (AP)Keegan Records scored 19 points to help Colgate defeat Lehigh 81-53 on Wednesday night.

Records also contributed nine rebounds for the Raiders (18-8, 12-1 Patriot League). Tucker Richardson scored 13 points and added five rebounds. Oliver Lynch-Daniels shot 5 for 9, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points.

The Mountain Hawks (14-10, 9-4) were led by Reed Fenton, who recorded 14 points. Evan Taylor added 11 points for Lehigh. In addition, Keith Higgins Jr. had 10 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.