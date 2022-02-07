Records scores 16 to lift Colgate past Holy Cross 87-60

HAMILTON, N.Y. (AP)Keegan Records posted 16 points and eight rebounds as Colgate romped past Holy Cross 87-60 on Monday night.

Ryan Moffatt and Nelly Cummings each had 14 points for Colgate (12-11, 8-2 Patriot League), which won its fourth straight game. Jack Ferguson had 12 points.

Colgate totaled 47 first-half points, a season high for the team.

Kyrell Luc had 21 points for the Crusaders (6-16, 4-6).

