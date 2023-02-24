Vanni Sartini believes 2023 could be the year Vancouver Whitecaps break out in a big way as they prepare to kick off the MLS season against Real Salt Lake this weekend.

The Whitecaps missed out on a postseason berth last term but nevertheless showed plenty of promise, with victory in the 2022 Canadian Championship seeing them seal silverware.

A place in the 2023 CONCACAF Champions League next month too will see them square off with Honduran outfit Real Espana too, and Sartini can see a bright future for his team.

“Everyone feels this could be the year that we achieve something,” he said. “So we’re pushing, pushing, pushing for that.

“(But) to win games we need to score goals. Everything starts from the defending organization and everything starts with being compact and being, I would say, really hard to break from the other team.

“But then you need the quality, you need the unit, the structure, and you need the numbers up top in order to create chances to score.”

Pablo Mastroeni meanwhile said his side cannot expect Damir Kreilach to be back to his best as soon as he returns from his lengthy lay-off, though the Croatian is closing in on a comeback.

“If you’re out for a full year, it’s going to take a while to get back to that form,” he added. “He’s definitely further along than what I anticipated.”

The Whitecaps won the pair’s first clash last year, taking a 2-1 victory, before they played out a 1-1 draw in the subsequent reverse fixture.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Vancouver – Ryan Gauld

The Scottish star will be hoping he can carry across his rich form from last season into the new campaign as the Whitecaps look to kick on. He was involved in seven of Vancouver’s last 11 goals (4 goals, 3 assists) in 2022. Gauld has 12 goals and 15 assists since making his MLS debut in August 2021, with those 27 goal contributions seven more than any other Whitecaps player in that time.

Salt Lake – Moses Nyeman

The former D.C. United teenager is something of an unknown quality heading into the campaign, and arrives as a late addition to RSL’s ranks.Still, his promise is there and the Utah outfit will hope his season-long loan from Beveren is a rich and fruitful partnership.

MATCH PREDICTION – VANCOUVER WIN

Vancouver won their season-opening match in each of their first four MLS seasons (2011-14) but have managed just two wins in its eight season openers since (D1 L5). Last season’s 4-0 loss to the Crew on the opening weekend marked the only time Vancouver have started a season on the road.

The Whitecaps have won 10 of their 13 true home matches against Real Salt Lake (W1 L1 in neutral site home games), including the last two in a row. Vancouver’s 10 home wins over RSL are their most against any opponent in MLS history.

Real Salt Lake are unbeaten in their last 13 season-opening matches (W6 D7, dating back to 2010, matching FC Dallas’ current run for the longest such streak in MLS history. RSL have managed this run despite 12 of the 13 matches taking place on the road.

OPTA WIN PROBABILITY

Vancouver38.5 percent

Salt Lake 32.5 percent

Draw29.0 percent