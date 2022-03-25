Peter Vermes is confident Sporting Kansas City can give their MLS campaign lift-off as they prepare to take on Real Salt Lake at Children’s Mercy Park.

Sporting finished third in the Western Conference last season en route to reaching the semi-finals of the MLS Cup, where they were beaten by RSL.

The short-handed Wizards have lost three of their first four games this term, but long-serving head coach Vermes is backing his side to turn things around and climb the division.

“I’m not here trying to send a message other than that there are different ways and situations that you have to go through in a season,” he said.

“Unfortunately, we’re dealing with six guys being out. They’re regular starters. Sometimes you have to change up the team. Right now, that’s what we have to deal with early.

“If you’ve been a supporter of the club, then there’s no reason why you shouldn’t continue to support the club. There are a lot of games left but we have work to do.

“We’ll get there. I have no doubt that we have guys that are good enough and that we have staff and players that work hard to get better game after game.”

Real Salt Lake have made a much brighter start to 2022, following up a goalless draw against Houston Dynamo in their opener with three victories on the spin.

Those wins have come against much-fancied sides Seattle Sounders, New England Revolution and Nashville SC, providing Pablo Mastroeni with hope for what the future holds.

“Where we ended last year, it’s quickly come back and we’re saying, ‘These points matter. These things are golden points’,” he said.

“So the mindset, the fight – in training the other day, at the end of training, I just said, ‘fellas, there’s three or four challenges that could have really hurt some of our team-mates.

“For a coach to have to dial training back four weeks into a season is an incredible thing.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Sporting Kansas City – Nikola Vujnovic

Vermes’ side are conceding too many goals and not scoring enough of their own at the other end, something that needs to be remedied as soon as possible. Vujnovic, signed from Serbian club Vozdovac on an initial loan deal, has yet to get off the mark in two appearances and will be looking to put that right on Saturday.

Real Salt Lake – Bobby Wood

Wood has played a big part in Salt Lake’s near-perfect start to the campaign with two goals and an assist in his first four appearances. That is only one goal involvement short of the four he managed in 20 MLS appearances for RSL last season.

KEY OPTA FACTS

– Real Salt Lake knocked Sporting Kansas City out of last season’s playoffs with a 2-1 win at Children’s Mercy Park in the Conference semi-finals. RSL won all three meetings with Sporting in 2021, the first team to beat Sporting three times in a single season since Colorado in 2016.

– Sporting Kansas City have lost three of their first four matches of a season for only the second time in club history after opening with four consecutive defeats in 1999 (including one breakaway shootout defeat).

– RSL’s 10 points through four matches is the second-best start to a season in club history, behind a four-match winning streak to open the 2011 season. RSL have never had more than 12 points through the first five matches of an MLS season (12 in 2011 and 2012).

– Roger Espinoza scored his first goal since the 2020 playoffs in Kansas City’s loss to Chicago last week. It was his first right-footed goal in MLS play since his first ever goal in the league in 2008.

– Following an opening day draw in Houston, Real Salt Lake have won three straight matches, their first such run in the regular season since August 2019. RSL have not had a run off four straight victories in MLS play since June 2013.