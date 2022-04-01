Real Salt Lake have been forced to add two Real Monarchs players to their squad after being left depleted for Saturday’s clash with Colorado Rapids.

RSL are without defenders Johan Kappelhof, Erik Holt, Aaron Herrera and Zack Farnsworth for the first leg of the Rocky Mountain Cup game at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park.

Three others are confirmed out, while two players are doubtful, meaning Pablo Mastroeni’s side have used MLS’ “extreme hardship” rule to call up Bobby Pierre and Pierre Reedy.

It is far from an ideal situation ahead of a big game, and something that has given head coach Mastroeni sleepless nights.

“I have never seen anything like this,” he said of the center-back situation. “We might have to bring one of our outside backs in to somehow build a three.

“But then that leaves us exposed in the wide areas. I don’t even want to think about that. We are going to have to come up with something and throw whatever we can at it.”

Real Salt Lake’s unbeaten start to the season was ended in a 1-0 loss at Sporting Kansas City last time out, but they remain second in the Western Conference.

Rivals Colorado are three points worse off with a game in hand after winning two and drawing one of their past three matches.

That form led to head coach Robin Fraser being handed a contract extension, keeping him tied down until at least the 2025 season.

“I’m very grateful, honored and humbled that I’m being asked to stay here longer,” said Fraser, who has been at the helm since August 2019. “It’s been a tremendous few years.

“It fills me with pride to be a part of a club that’s forward-thinking. But it doesn’t mean I’m going to relax. I actually feel even more of a sense of an obligation to this organization.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Colorado Rapids – Mark-Anthony Kaye

Having scored just nine goals in his first 95 MLS appearances, including a run of 30 games without finding the net, Kaye has since scored in back-to-back games for the Rapids. The 27-year-old has more recently helped Canada to get over the line in World Cup qualifying and will be on a real high for this weekend’s visit of RSL.

Real Salt Lake – Marcelo Silva

RSL are without a whole host of players and will need to rely on all 13 years of Uruguayan defender Silva’s experience at the back. Without a clean sheet in their last three outings, Mastroeni will know the importance of keeping things tight if his side are to claim bragging rights this weekend.

KEY OPTA FACTS

– Real Salt Lake have dominated Colorado in the Rocky Mountain Cup in recent years, winning 16 of the last 23 meetings dating back to 2014 (D2 L5). RSL had won three straight visits to Colorado before the Rapids recorded a 2-1 home win at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park last August.

– The Rapids are unbeaten in 18 straight home regular season matches (W11 D7), the longest active streak in MLS, including winning the last four in a row. The last team with a longer home unbeaten streak in regular season play was Los Angeles FC (19 straight) from August 2018 to August 2019.

– RSL’s unbeaten start to the season ended with a 1-0 loss to Kansas City on Saturday. RSL have lost two in a row just once in its last 21 matches dating back to the start of last September (including playoffs), losing at home to San Jose and Portland near the end of last season.

– Damir Kreilach has scored six goals against the Rapids in his MLS career, tied for his most against any single opponent (Vancouver Whitecaps). Kreilach has scored only once in his last four games against Colorado but has contributed three assists in those games.