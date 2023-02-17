Running back Aaron Jones has agreed to remain with the Green Bay Packers on a restructured deal with a reduced salary for the upcoming season.

Drew Rosenhaus, Jones’ agent, said Jones will make $11 million in 2023 – including an $8.52 million signing bonus – rather than the $16 million he had been projected to make. Jones confirmed his return to Green Bay by tweeting, ”Year 7 is Gonna be crazy in Lambeau. Honored to carry the G and blessed to be back.”

ESPN first reported Jones’ restructured deal.

Rosenhaus noted the $11 million salary will increase Jones’ total pay since 2021 to $31 million, the most for any running back other than San Francisco’s Christian McCaffrey during that stretch.

Jones, 28, rushed for a career-high 1,121 yards on 213 carries and caught 59 passes for 395 yards last season as part of a running-back tandem with 2020 second-round pick A.J. Dillon. Jones scored seven touchdowns – five receiving and two rushing.

He also was the Packers’ nominee for the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award, which recognizes players for community service off the field as well as achievements on the field

The 2017 fifth-round pick from UTEP joined Jim Brown and Adrian Peterson as the only players in NFL history to combine 5,000-plus yards rushing, 60-plus touchdowns from scrimmage while averaging at least 5 yards per carry over their first six NFL seasons.

Jones, who is listed at 5-foot-9 and 208 pounds, has a career average of 5.11 yards per rush that ranks fourth in league history among running backs with at least 850 carries.

”When we got first here, you’re thinking, `Hey, this probably won’t last long because the way he’s built and his size,’ and he just keeps on defying the odds,” Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst said last month during his season-ending news conference.

