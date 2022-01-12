Razorbacks hot start dooms Mizzou, 87-43, Notae scores 19

FAYATTEVILLE, Ark. (AP)JD Notae scored 19 points, Jaylin Williams had a double-double and Arkansas used a dominant first half to roll to an 87-43 win over Missouri on Wednesday night.

Trey Wade scored 17 points on 7-of-10 shooting for the Razorbacks (11-5, 1-3 Southeastern Conference), who had lost five of six games to fall out of the Top 25. Davonte Davis added 15 points and Williams had 13 points and 10 rebounds.

Arkansas scored the first seven points of the game and followed a 3-pointer by the Tigers with a 19-0 run to lead 26-3. The Razorbacks were 11-of-15 shooting while the Tigers started the game 1 of 13 and went 3 of 21 to trail 49-15 at halftime.

Notae scored 14 points and Wade 12 as Arkansas was 17 of 33 (51.5%) despite going 2 of 9 from 3-point range. The Razorbacks were also 13 of 17 from the foul line, scored 16 points off 11 turnovers while committing just two and had a 23-17 rebounding advantage.

The lead never dipped below 35 points after the first three minutes of the second half.

Missouri (7-8, 1-2) had to shoot 48% in the second half (11 of 23) to finish at 29% for the game and committed another 12 turnovers.

Javon Pickett scored 12 points for the Tigers, who ended up 2 of 16 from 3-point range, and Jarron Coleman scored 11. The Missouri bench was outscored 32-2.

Arkansas plays at LSU on Saturday and Missouri is home against Texas A&M.

